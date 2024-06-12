Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $212.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

