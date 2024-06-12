Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Buys 24,500 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNV opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,113,000 after buying an additional 132,904 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNV

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.