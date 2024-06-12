Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 12,650 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Devin Satz sold 12,650 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $136,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FVCBankcorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ FVCB opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.72 million, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.27. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
