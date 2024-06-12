Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $905,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PLTR stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
