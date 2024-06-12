Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $341,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,475,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,765,705.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

