International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in International Paper by 588.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 138,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 118,150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,437.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 293,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 274,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 20,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $139,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IP opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.