Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 262 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF ( BATS:BLKC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

