Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 262 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.72.
The stock has a market cap of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.
