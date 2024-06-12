Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.50

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and traded as high as $16.05. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 15,826 shares traded.
Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.
Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bond Fund
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.