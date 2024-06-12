Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.50

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and traded as high as $16.05. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 15,826 shares traded.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

