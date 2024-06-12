Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.21

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.21 and traded as high as $122.62. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $122.23, with a volume of 4,535 shares changing hands.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.