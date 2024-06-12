iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

