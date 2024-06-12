Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Trading Up 3.5%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 22,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 6,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Itafos Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.
Itafos Company Profile
Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.
