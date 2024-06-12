Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,345,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,051,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,650,000 after buying an additional 155,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $437,420,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,068,000 after buying an additional 148,076 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.85.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
