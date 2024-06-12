Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after buying an additional 125,730 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.78. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

