Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

APD opened at $280.81 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

