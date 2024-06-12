Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

