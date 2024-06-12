Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

