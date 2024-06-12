Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,685,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 341,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,157,000 after purchasing an additional 117,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after buying an additional 496,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.