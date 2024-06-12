Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

KLAC opened at $798.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $720.18 and its 200 day moving average is $656.24. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $798.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

