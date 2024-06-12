Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

