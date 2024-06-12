Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $218.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

