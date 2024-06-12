Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $544.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

