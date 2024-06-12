Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $932,571,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,399 shares of company stock worth $55,145,791 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,010.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $951.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $931.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,016.99. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

