Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average of $179.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

