Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $10,956,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 971,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after acquiring an additional 130,084 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 549,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,038 shares of company stock worth $37,904,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

