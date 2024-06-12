Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

