James Halliday Sells 11,174 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00.
James Halliday also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, James Halliday bought 800 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.35 per share, with a total value of C$19,480.00.
Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$24.77 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$25.35. The firm has a market cap of C$9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70.
Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on EFN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
