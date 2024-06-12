James Halliday Sells 32,700 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00.

On Monday, June 10th, James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00.

On Friday, May 24th, James Halliday bought 800 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.35 per share, with a total value of C$19,480.00.

Shares of EFN opened at C$24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.46. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$25.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

