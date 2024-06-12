JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Trading Up 1.6%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.83. 75,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 41,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

JATT Acquisition Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

