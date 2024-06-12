JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Shares Down 2.2%

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$39.14 and last traded at C$39.14. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.00.

JB Hi-Fi Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.41.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

