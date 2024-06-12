JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $485,250.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,747,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,270,043.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 9.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

