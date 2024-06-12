JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 6.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after acquiring an additional 102,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JFrog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in JFrog by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,543,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,795 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,747,142 shares in the company, valued at $218,270,043.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,650 shares of company stock worth $8,650,343 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

FROG stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

