JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Shares Up 0.3%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.19 and last traded at $72.19. 126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.97.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

