JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $180.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $155.45 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.