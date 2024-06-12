JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $180.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE
Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.
Insider Transactions at Nucor
In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.