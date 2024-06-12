JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $110.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

