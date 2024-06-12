JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 172 ($2.19) price objective on the stock.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.78) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 479.40 ($6.10).

View Our Latest Research Report on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 0.6 %

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3,110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.75 ($2.26). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.