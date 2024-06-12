JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $104.66

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.66 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.30). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.31), with a volume of 2,407,157 shares trading hands.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,130.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.86.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Emerging Markets

In other JPMorgan Emerging Markets news, insider Helena Coles bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £12,120 ($15,433.59). Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.