Judy D. Olian Sells 3,417 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

