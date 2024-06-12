Kathleen Anne Farrell Sells 1,700 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a current ratio of 48.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.89. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

NNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nelnet by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

