Kenneth J. Deane Sells 69,996 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WULF stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WULF. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after buying an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 459,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in TeraWulf by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

