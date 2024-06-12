Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

