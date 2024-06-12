Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

