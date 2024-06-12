Kurt A. Niemietz Sells 1,500 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KEX opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $124.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kirby by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

