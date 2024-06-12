Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit (OTCMKTS:LGPRU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.00

Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit (OTCMKTS:LGPRU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and traded as high as $58.00. Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.
Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.