Lake Street Capital Increases J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Price Target to $44.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $414.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.75.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 164.09%. The business had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $445,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,007. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

