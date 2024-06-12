Largo (TSE:LGO) Trading Down 2.2%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.61. 38,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 45,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of C$56.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Largo Inc. will post 0.013504 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.