Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.31.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.