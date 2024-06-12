LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Stock Price Down 2%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 56,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 180,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

LATAM Airlines Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

