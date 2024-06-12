LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Position Lessened by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,938 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $38,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $204,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $253,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LCII shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $115.21. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

