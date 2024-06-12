LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.