Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.67. 44,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 13,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Lisata Therapeutics comprises 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.